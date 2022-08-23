BTS V Fastest Person to Get 50 Million Followers on Instagram

The world’s most handsome man BTS V became the first male K-Pop idol to surpass 50 million followers within a very short time.

Everyone knows how girls are crazy about BTS V, including celebrities to normal people, everyone has a crush on BTS V. This is the reason he has earned the tag World’s most handsome man three times.

Ever since BTS V went on Instagram, he started creating records, he was the first Korean male to break two Guinness World Records when he first revealed his Instagram account, setting new records for the fastest account to reach 1 million followers (43 minutes) and 10 million followers (4 hours and 52 minutes).

Within four months he got 40 million followers, and he also joined the world’s most influential list. Now BTS Taehyung reached 50 million followers less than a year after opening his Instagram account.

Even though the BTS member is not very active on Instagram, V's fans make sure not to miss any of his updates.

