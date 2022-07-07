BTS V Cameo Confirmed In J-Hope More Official MV

As a part of J-Hope's solo album ‘Jack In the Box’, J-Hope released a solo track titled More. And it is finally confirmed in the Behind the scenes Music Video making released by BigHit, in its YouTube channel, BTS V made a cameo in the ‘More’ song.

BTS fans expected early on the day of the song release, that there would be a BTS V cameo in the ‘More’ song. But it is now confirmed.

BTS J Hope took to Instagram and asked fans to find the V in the video, and he also shared some glimpses of BTS V surprising him in the shoot.

The behind-the-scenes video released by BigHit shows that BTS V came to the sets of ‘More’ official Music Video, and surprised

is that really kim taehyung in Hobi’s more mv? it looks so like him omg 😭#jhope_MORE #btsv

pic.twitter.com/itdskN0KYS — koshy⁷ 🍓 (@taeskoshy) July 1, 2022

J-Hope. He says that he also wants to be a part of the shoot. Later, he was seen saying he is so tense that he might be recognised by his new ear piercing.

Taehyung as the cameo on MORE MV



🐿: i think ARMY will catch on right away.

🐿: they'll know immediately pic.twitter.com/yHpljGSPxH — keci⁷⁺¹ | (kinda ia) (@likechizu) July 6, 2022

In the official music video of ‘More’, BTS V was seen as a staff member working in the office, which was shot in slow motion.

Also Read: BTS ARMY Swoons Over BTS V New In The Soop Friendcation Poster