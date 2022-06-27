BTS V, BLACKPINK's Lisa And Park Bo-gum Pics From Celine Men's Spring-Summer 2023 Collection Are Going Viral

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, attended the Celine men's Spring-Summer 2023 collection in Paris, France, on Sunday night along with BLACKPINK's Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum. V, Lisa, and Bo-gum arrived at the Palais de Tokyo on Sunday night and the excited fans who arrived outside the venue to get one glimpse of their favourite K-pop sensations greeted them. They donned designer Hedi Slimane's outfits and looked wonderful.

BTS V wore a sequin top with leather pants and added a red coloured jacket, Lisa wore a backless top and shorts and Park Bo-gum chose an all-black avatar.

Pictures and videos of V, Lisa, and Park Bo-gum waving at their fans outside the Palais de Tokyo have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. Some inside videos of V watching the Celine collection at the fashion show are also going viral.

Also Read: BTS Jungkook Attends A Concert By K-Pop Group Seventeen