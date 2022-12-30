BTS V Birthday Trend Creates Record on Social Media

BTS' V is celebrating his birthday today ( December 30). The ARMYs joined BTS' V in celebrating his birthday. across the world. Fans created V Road by staging colourful birthday celebration events across Seoul, where V's image can be seen on giant screens and billboards.

BTS' V birthday celebrations across the world

1. Sculptures and picture zones commemorating V's birthday were put up at cafés in Seoul, Tokyo, and Dubai. The jacket of V's debut solo, self-composed song, 'Scenery,' was adorned in Myeong-dong, Seoul, with a big balloon that made V's appearance, grabbing attention. In addition, six people are awarded a hotel room certificate as a present through a lottery.

2. As a 7th birthday project, NUNA V stated that it will place a giant LED advertisement on a building with the Japanese fan group 'Taetae Universe' (BTSV JPN).

3. Taehyung's supporters in Bangladesh are celebrating his birthday by donating many traditional musical instruments to Sukathi Disabled & Autism School, a charity organisation and special school for ASD children.

𝐕𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐉𝐄𝐂𝐓 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐

To celebrate Taehyung's 27th birthday, we've provided Harmonium, Tabla & Khanjari (traditional instruments) for music therapy to the learners of Sukathi Disabled & Autism School, which is a nonprofit organisation & special school for ASD children. pic.twitter.com/1Mjfc9XKH1 — BTS V BANGLADESH 🇧🇩 | slow (@BTSV_BD) December 29, 2022

4. Taehyung's Pakistani fans donated sweaters and snacks to children in need!

Thanks to everyone’s donations, our Taehyung Birthday Project (A Worthy Cause) was successful! From the collected amount, we donated sweaters, snacks and gave an extra 3,000 (13$) in cash! Every little or big donation you sent helped us to put a smile on the children’s faces. 💜 pic.twitter.com/BLNlAK8fxI — BTS PAKISTAN WEVERSE & VOTING⁷ | 🇵🇰 (@btspkwevoting) December 29, 2022

5. BTS' V Indian fans organised food trucks, LED screens.

And here's one more video! Me and my daughter were there for a long time .. watching Taehyung and watching so many others watch Taehyung! @Taehyung_india_ pic.twitter.com/K1ObTtMc6T — Fortaeseven 🐯 HAPPYTAEHYUNGDAY (@SucharitaSpeaks) December 29, 2022

Apart from this, BTS' V birthday is trending on Twitter. BTS' V birthday celebrations show how much he is popular across the world.

