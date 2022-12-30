BTS V Birthday Trend Creates Record on Social Media

Dec 30, 2022, 12:33 IST
- Sakshi Post

BTS' V is celebrating his birthday today ( December 30). The ARMYs joined BTS' V in celebrating his birthday. across the world. Fans created V Road by staging colourful birthday celebration events across Seoul, where V's image can be seen on giant screens and billboards.

BTS' V birthday celebrations across the world

1. Sculptures and picture zones commemorating V's birthday were put up at cafés in Seoul, Tokyo, and Dubai. The jacket of V's debut solo, self-composed song, 'Scenery,' was adorned in Myeong-dong, Seoul, with a big balloon that made V's appearance, grabbing attention. In addition, six people are awarded a hotel room certificate as a present through a lottery.

2. As a 7th birthday project, NUNA V stated that it will place a giant LED advertisement on a building with the Japanese fan group 'Taetae Universe' (BTSV JPN).

3. Taehyung's supporters in Bangladesh are celebrating his birthday by donating many traditional musical instruments to Sukathi Disabled & Autism School, a charity organisation and special school for ASD children.

4. Taehyung's Pakistani fans donated sweaters and snacks to children in need!

5. BTS' V Indian fans organised food trucks, LED screens.

Apart from this, BTS' V birthday is trending on Twitter. BTS' V birthday celebrations show how much he is popular across the world.

