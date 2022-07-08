BTS Thanks Fans For Sharing MyBTStory, Says Only A Few Days Left For ARMY Tribute

Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS has released a letter to thank their fans for sharing their BTS stories on YouTube with #MyBTStory.

On the eve of the 9th anniversary, after Bangtan Boys announced hiatus, BTS has requested fans to record their BTS Story with the hashtag MyBTStory and should share it in the YouTube shorts. The best one will be featured in their new ARMY tribute.

The Month-long participation of BTthe S ARMY will end on July 10. On this note, BTS has released a letter saying thanks and asked to share the video by the end of the date.

"DEAR ARMY,

Thank you all for participating in #MyBTStory!

We’ve loved watching your stories and are so grateful to see how BTS has become a part of your everyday life.

There are only a few days left until the release of the ARMY tribute video, so please share your #MyBTStory on YouTube shorts and make your story history.

WITH LOVE,

BTS." the letter read.



The letter was released by BigHit entertainment on all their official social media platforms. It was released in two languages English and Korea.

