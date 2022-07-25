BTS Taehyung Sets New Instagram Record, Deets Inside

Is there any need to give an introduction to BTS V? Obviously, a big No. He is very popular and fans go gaga over him. V has got a new record to add to his list. BTS V has surpassed the follower's count of K-Pop girl gang BLACKPINK on Instagram.

Ever since BTS V is on Instagram, he started creating records. He became the first K-Pop idol to gain 40 million followers in just four months. Also, he is the only K-pop male idol to have 47.7 Million followers on Instagram. He also joined the most influential celebrity list this year.

V is surely going to get 50 million followers soon on Photo Sharing App. Currently, V has 47.8 million followers and he surpassed the BLACKPINK group's 47.7 million followers.

The website HypeAuditor ranks influential Instagram profiles based on authentic engagement and other factors. Based on this data, V ranks at number '9' with his engagement rate and this makes him the only K-Pop artist to be in the top 10 list.

Also Read: Who Is The Most Handsome Man of 2022?