BTS Suga Wears A Rudraksh Type Bracelet, Indian ARMY Thrilled

The popularity of BTS boys is huge and it is increasing with each passing day. They enjoy a huge fan following across the globe and India is one of the countries where there are more fans for Bangtan Boys.

A few days ago, BTS members have announced that their next album is all ready to hit the market on June 10th, 2022. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the album.

Amongst all the BTS members, Suga is the topic of discussion. Indian BTS ARMY noticed a small detail on his wrist. It is all known knowledge that Bangtan Boys follow the style and they wear stylish accessories. They pick trendy bracelets, chains, brooches, and earrings. In the video Butter, Indian BTS ARMY found a bracelet that looked like it had a Rudraksha on it. Here is the video, just give a look at it.