BTS Rocking The Cowboy Look in New Permission To Dance Teaser

Looks like ARMYs guessed it right and they couldn’t have been happier about it as this time BTS will be coming back with a country-themed track and MV. The seven-member boyband is all set to release their upcoming track “Permission To Dance” and judging by the teaser, we are in for a country-cowboy themed music video.

The teaser was released recently and it looks like we are getting a light-hearted lively song. In the teaser, members RM, Jin, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are seen dressed up like countrymen or cowboys. The teaser starts with Suga reading a newspaper that announces the end of the pandemic, “Bye Bye Covid” and the beginning of a new era. He then walks towards the rest of the members as they groove and sing “Cause we don’t need permission to dance.”

Also, the video ends adorably as kids with purple balloons are seen running around which is a call to the special bond between BTS and ARMYs with the colour ‘purple.’

Ed Sheeran confirmed that he has worked alongside BTS on this new track. After Make it Right, this will be the second track that this duo will work on. Once again Ed has written a song for BTS. During his interview with the American radio show Most Requested Live, Sheeran said that “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well.”

BTS will be releasing a new CD single for their song Butter. The CD is set to release on July 9, which is ARMY’s Birthday (the day the fandom was named). There will be two versions of the CD, “Peaches” and “Cream.” The CD will include their smash hit single, ‘Butter’ and its instrumental version along with “Permission To Dance”.

Butter is reigning high on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the sixth week on No.1. If Butter stays at No.1 position for one more week (total 7 weeks), it can later be replaced by Permission to Dance in the 8th week. This means BTS will become only the second boyband since The Beatles to replace their own song on BB Hot 100. ‘Pass the Baton’ as Suga said.

Well, ARMYs are excited and so are we. Get ready for the release of BTS’ new song “Permission to Dance” on July 9 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST).

Check out the teaser here: