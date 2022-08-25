BTS RM Outshines Henry Cavill to Become Most Attractive Man

TC calendar released the results for the World’s most attractive man of 2022.

According to the voting trends BTS leader, RM stood at No.1 and was titled as the world’s most attractive man. RM has surpassed Henry Cavill as the most attractive man in the world.

TC Calendar has conducted polling on its website for the most attractive men of 2022. BTS fans, commonly known as ARMY, participated to see Namjoon win, beating the Superman main character Henry Cavill.

This is not the first time the BTS members are recognised in the handsome man category, for the past three years BTS V is nominated as the most handsome man. And Now, BTS RM takes part in the charming men list.

BTS never forgets to leave its mark wherever it goes.

