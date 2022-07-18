BTS RM-Jessi Joining Hands?

BTS ARMY fans are speculating that Korean-American rapper Jessi might collaborate with BTS leader RM aka Namjoon. They might have come to this conclusion after her listening to her praising the BTS leader several times including on a live session on Instagram and during a podcast.

Jessi has always shown her love for BTS in one or the other way. In an Instagram live she said that she loved spending time with BTS Jimin and RM. And also Jessi mentioned how she loved the way RM controls his group.

Jessi mentioned namjoon on her Instagram live today, she said she vibed the most with jimin and RM and she said how RM is the best leader#방탄소년단RM #방탄소년단알엠 #김남준 #RM #알엠 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/QinelDl4yc — ☘️ (@Joonsbase) July 15, 2022

Recently during the broadcast, the musician again gave the band a huge shoutout, applauding them for all their success, and specifically showered praise on how RM leads his co-members.

Recently, Jessi also attended the rocking 'Jack in the Box' listening part organised by J-Hope, along with fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook and V.

Also Read: I Wasn't Hopeful of Bagging KGF Role After Audition, Says Srinidhi Shetty