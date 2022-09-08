BTS RM Book Recommendations For ARMY

We all know RM is a bookworm. His IQ level is high and unimaginable.

He reads a lot, and his day starts and ends with a book.

Here are some book suggestions from BTS RM’s bookshelf

1. Almond by Won Pyung Sohn

It tells the story of Yunjae, a young boy born with a difference. Yunjae has a brain condition called Alexithymia that makes it hard for him to feel emotions like fear, anger, and empathy. The condition is attributed to the lack of development of the amygdalae in the brain, responsible for emotional regulation.

2. The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry



The Little Prince is an honest and beautiful story about loneliness, friendship, sadness, and love. The prince is a small boy from a tiny planet (an asteroid to be precise), who travels the universe, planet-to-planet, seeking wisdom. On his journey, he discovers the unpredictable nature of adults.

3. The Stranger by Albert Camus

Meursault, the narrator, is a young man living in Algiers. After receiving a telegram informing him of his mother's death, he takes a bus to Marengo, where his mother had been living in an old person's home. He sleeps for almost the entire trip. When he arrives, he speaks to the director of the home.

4. Demian: Hermann Hesse’s The Story of Emil Sinclair’s Youth



Demian presents the reflections of an older man on his childhood. In this book, Emil Sinclair recounts the various episodes of his childhood that led to a profound change in his Weltanschauung or worldview.

5. Ursula K.Le Guin’s The Ones Who Walk Away From Omelas

In this short story, a romantic city and the horrors that have sprung from its core are vividly described. This moral tale’s title refers to individuals who decide to abandon this utopia because they are unable to take part in or ignore these horrors.

