BTS PROOF Highest Sales For Any Album in US

BTS is now the first, and the only Korean pop band ever to top the Billboard 200 list with six different albums.

BTS' latest album ‘Proof' has debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 album charts, ranking one of the most popular albums in the United States.

While Proof is mainly an anthology album with old hits, it achieved the highest US sales of any album by a group in 2022. Over 259,000 of the traditional album sales achieved by Proof were in CD sales, which became the highest sales week for an album on CD in the U.S. since Adele’s ’30, which sold 378,000 CDs in its first week last year.

The proof is BTS’ sixth album to enter the chart at No. 1. The group is now the first, and the only Korean band ever to top the Billboard 200 with six different albums. BTS’ first No. 1 album was Love Yourself: Tear in June 2018, followed by Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, and BE. ARMY is ecstatic and has flooded Twitter with congratulations BTS messages, saying that they’re ready for ‘Chapter 2’ and ‘Chapter 1’ has been closed on a successful note.