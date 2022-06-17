BTS Proof First Week Sales Create Record

BTS's first anthology album 'Proof' has finished its first-week sales count with 2,752,496 copies as of June 16.

BTS album Proof which was released on June 10 has now the highest-selling K-Pop album in 2022 with over 2.7 million copies in terms of first-week sales. Additionally, the album now holds the second-highest first-week sales record of all time, after BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7' at 3.3 million copies.

BTS currently take up the top 4 spots on the Hanteo chart's highest first-week sales records of all time, with 'Map of the Soul: 7' at #1, 'Proof' at #2, 'BE' at #3, and 'Map of the Soul: Persona' at #4.

