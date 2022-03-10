BTS Permission to Dance On Stage Concert: Where to Watch Live, Check Time in IST

South Korean boyband BTS, named "one of the largest bands in the world," is gearing up for their Permission To Dance On Stage concert. They will kick off their tour in Seoul and then travel to other Asian countries.

The BTS members last performed at gigs in Los Angeles' SoFi stadium, and this "Permission To Dance On Stage" was their first in-person concert since the pandemic started.

BTS members are now preparing for the big event, and they have been sharing updates with their fans on social media. On the other hand, the fan army is also preparing for the massive event.

Here are the other details regarding the concert:

When will the concert be held?

The Permission To Dance On Stage event in Seoul will take place at Olympic Stadium, with the first show taking place on March 10, at 7:00 p.m. KST and the second show taking place on March 12, at 6:00 p.m. KST. The last performance is scheduled for March 13, at 6:00 p.m. KST.

Where to watch the BTS concert live?

The performance will be held in person as well as a live broadcast for those who are unable to attend the concerts. The live broadcast will be in select theatres throughout the world. Fans who are interested can purchase tickets on the BTSPTDLIVECINEMAS website

According to reports, the live streaming showtime will be provided 15 minutes before the event. Fans may watch the performance at a later time via delayed single-view streaming, with live subtitles in Korean, English, Japanese, and Chinese also available. Furthermore, if the theatres allow it, ardent fans may be permitted to bring their lightsticks.

The concert on March 10th will be on March 19th, while the concert on March 13th will be available on March 20th through delayed single-view streaming. The delayed single-view will show fans the highlights of the concerts and will be available in HD single-view.

Where to buy tickets for the concert?

Tickets for BTS's Permission to Dance On Stage concert are available at the WeVerse shop.