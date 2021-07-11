BTS Permission To Dance Gets A Shout Out From Elton John 

We can say the legendary musician got a shout-out from BTS and vice versa. BTS referenced Elton John in their latest track, ‘Permission To Dance’ that released on July 9.

In the song, we can hear Leader RM rapping, “When it all feels like it’s wrong, Just sing along to Elton John/ And to that feeling, we’re just getting started.” The Musician responded to this and gave a shout-out to BTS and the song.

“When it all seems like it’s right, I sing along to @bts_bighit #PermissionToDance”, wrote John on Twitter and also followed the band’s official account on Twitter. BTS later retweeted his post and completed the mutual.

Check out the Tweet Here:

When it all seems like it’s right, I sing along to @bts_bighit #PermissionToDance — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 10, 2021

This is not the first time that BTS gave a shout-out to someone in their song. In their 2020 release, 'Dynamite', BTS paid homage to the worldwide icon Michael Jackson. Then in their smash-hit single, 'Butter', the boyband made a call to Usher. “Don’t need no Usher, to remind me you got it bad,” sang Member V and Jungkook.

Also Read: BTS Hopes For The End To Pandemic in New Single Permission To Dance

The song was a gift by BTS to their fans. It was ARMY Day on July 9; that is when the fandom was named. As a gift to their fans on their 8th anniversary, BTS released the song to not just make ARMYs happy but everyone else as well. The MV has a western country-cowboy theme with relatively smooth and chill moves. The lyrics are positive and joyous.

As we guessed from the teaser, the theme of the song and video are ‘the end to the pandemic’ and hopes for a new and better world. The entire world has been affected by the Covid19 pandemic, things are not like they used to be in early 2019. But BTS brings hope to all with their song and imagines an end to the pandemic.

Permission to Dance comes in collaboration with Ed Sheeran. This is the band and Sheeran’s second song together after Make it Right.

Listen to the song Here: