BTS or Samantha, Whose Moves Are Better for Oo Antava Mama Song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Nowadays, we are seeing many edited videos of BTS members dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava song from Pushpa. A BTS fan page shared the old clip of the Bangtan boys and added the Oo Antava song in the background. The song is in perfect sync with the dance moves of BTS members. Jimin, Jungkook, J Hope, V, and others have danced with much grace. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna acted in the lead roles in the film, Pushpa: The Rise. The movie turned out as a blockbuster. The songs from the movie are a big sensation. Most of the filmy celebs and cricketers are dancing to the songs from Pushpa. Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the first time danced to a special number, Oo Antava in the film. She danced along with Allu Arjun with much style and perfection. Sukumar directed the film, Pushpa. Pushpa: The Rise', which was released in Hindi has entered the coveted 100 crore club. The movie has collected over a total of ₹100.85 crore gross at the box office in 7 weeks. Pushpa has now become one of the blockbuster Tollywood movies of 2021.