BTS Once Again Breaks Highest Youtube Premiere Record With Butter

A day ago, the biggest boyband BTS released their new English single titled Butter and like always they went on breaking records with the MV.

BTS’ Butter broke almost every single Youtube 24 hour record ever. The band got the highest Youtube MV premiere with over 3.9 million peak concurrent viewers breaking Dynamite’s record which had 3 million during the premiere.

Ever since BTS announced Butter, the anticipation and excitement have been really high. After Dynamite’s huge success, the world was waiting to see what BTS is bringing us this time. From sharing the teaser clips to concept pictures, the band kept everyone on their feet.

The MV had BTS sporting leather jackets, boots and funky hairstyle. BTS described Butter to be a Summer pop with soft vibes. The video had BTS performing at several different locations, sporting various looks. What grabbed everyone’s attention was the stunning elevator sequence with each member doing a solo dance and exuding their own charm.

ARMYs are best at breaking records, the band got every fastest million in their pockets now. Starting with the fastest 10 million views to 20 million, 30M and so on. They even every debut day records that Dynamite created.

This song is further expected to break more records just like Dynamite which was released in August and is still charting on BB Hot 100 chart. BTS also became the first Korean act to be nominated for a Grammys in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category with Dynamite.

BTS currently has three entries into the Billboard Hot 100. Two comes from the same album BE, ‘Dynamite’ and Life Goes On. Their third number one came with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's 'Savage Love - Laxed – Siren Beat' Feat BTS.

Will ‘Butter’ become the band’s fourth No.1 entry to BB100, is to be seen.