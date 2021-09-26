BTS New York Trip Pictures

After almost 2 years, BTS traveled to New York. Not just to NY, due to the pandemic, they haven’t left Seoul in a long time. Now that the situation has gotten better, slowly things are going back to normal. But BTS’ trip didn’t come for a concert or any event, it was for an official purpose.

The boys were appointed as the Special Presidential Envoy and landed in New York to deliver their speech at the UN General Assembly. These were super busy 4 days for the Bangtan Boys. As soon as they landed, the members had to record their ‘Permission to Dance’ performance for UN. Then the very next day was their speech at the UN General Assembly.

Followed by Leader RM’s speech at the MET event, which they attended with the First Lady of South Korea. Not just this, the boys also met Megan Thee Stallion who worked with them on 'Butter Remix' and all the members of Coldplay for their ‘My Universe’ collab.

Coming to New York, attending the UN assembly with the President to Met event with the First Lady to catching up with their Butter girl and recording videos for My Universe collab and somehow finding time to do a vlive in between. RM, Jin, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were surely super busy on their 4-day NY trip. ARMYs are well fed with lots of content.

Let's take a look at the pictures from BTS’ New York trip: