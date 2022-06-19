BTS Members Solo Projects After Announcing Hiatus

Many BTS army is going through a phase of their life where they have to accept that they are not going to see the band again on stage or in concerts. The bangtan boys band said on their BTSFESTA 2022 that they will be working on their solo projects and it is confirmed by all the members and a few have said their future projects also.

Complete list of BTS members’ solo projects.

Starting with the leader Namjoon aka RM has perhaps been the only member of the group. to have actively released solo tracks, the leader of the group although hasn’t shared any plans of solo album anytime soon but is expected to be next seen in ‘Run BTS’.

J-Hope, a few days back announced that he’d be seen at the Lollapalooza festival on the 31st of July. “This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza,” he wrote sharing the news on Instagram. “It’s a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I’m gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!” he had shared on Instagram.

As for Suga, the 29-year-old rapper was last seen collaborating with K-Pop icon PSY in ‘that that’, apart from this, the ‘Daechwita’ rapper is currently said to be undergoing classes to improve his English as well as exploring new genres of music. Despite no official announcement, the roofer is said to release a new album in the near future.

Jungkook has recently took to his Instagram handle to share the news of his upcoming collaboration with ‘We don’t take anymore’ singer Charlie Puth called ‘Left and Right’. Recently, on their 9th anniversary, Jungkook released his solo track ‘My You’ dedicated to ARMYs. Apart from this, the maknae has been actively working on his mix tape for quite some time now, rumours have it that Ariana Grande is to make her appearance in his mix tape.

Cute Mochi of BTS has not confirmed anything about his solo projects or the name of tracks. In BTSFESTA2022 he said he has made his hyungs Suga and J-Hope to listen to it. He also said “It’s different when you’re writing your own music. After all, I want my music to tell a message to our fans,” he said.

Whereas Jin, who likes calling himself World Wide Handsome had previously expressed his desire to make in debut in acting. Although the eldest of the band hasn’t confirmed anything, he can be next seen venturing into his acting career.

Lastly, V shared how he wants to do so many things, now that the group has decided to venture into solo projects.”I hope there comes a chance to show my music to the world, and not just music. I won’t be just resting or not doing anything [during the hiatus]. I’ll be trying to become someone that has a lot to show you,” he said. Apart from this, the ‘winter bear' singer will also be seen with his Wooga squad, Park Seojoon, Choi Wooshik, Park Hyungshik and Peakboy in the reality show ‘In the Soop- Friendship trip’.

