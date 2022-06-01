BTS Members' Mindblowing Message to Prevent Asian-targeted Hate crimes in the US

Bangtan boys joined with US president Joseph Biden in the White House on 31st May to discuss and create awareness against the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination on the last day of Asian American Native Hawaiin Pacific Islander Heritage Month. After a discussion with the President, the k-pop boy band from South Korea,came out to address the media, and here is what they said.

RM: Hi, we are BTS., It's a great honour to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity.

JK: The music created by the South Korean artists is transcending language and cultural barriers around the world. We believe that music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier.

Suga: It's not wrong to be different. Equality begins when we open up and embrace all our differences

Jin: Today is the last day of AANHPI Heritage Month. We joined the White House to stand with the AAANHPI community and to celebrate.

V: Everyone has their own story. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and everyone as a valuable person

Jimin: We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian- American hate crimes., To put a stop to this and support the cause we'd like to take this opportunity to raise our voice yet again.

J-Hope: We are here, thanks to our army and our fans worldwide who are comprised of different nationalities and cultures and use different languages to communicate. We are truly grateful.

After listening to the BTS artists speeches, fans said there were so happy to be here. They hoped the message of BTS members would help in countering the hate crimes.