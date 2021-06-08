BTS McDonald's Meal Going Out of Stock is Proof of ARMY Love in India

The boyband BTS is the biggest band in the world and every day we get to know, why? This seven-member band has a huge fan following. ARMYs are not just present in their home country South Korea, but all over the world, including India.

In fact, the fandom is growing rapidly here. We come across many instances that gives us an indication of the power of Indian ARMYs. Recently the BTS meal which comes in collaboration with McDonald's was also released in India. It was available on June 1 for the North and East Indian states and June 4 for the South and West Indian ones.

Fans in India were eagerly waiting for the meal to arrive and when it did, undoubtedly it was selling rapidly. McDonald's had a good sale on those two days. Although owing to the situation, the dine-in option in most places was not available. But take-out and delivery were running all day. Indian ARMYs or Desimys as they call themselves are not at all behind now.

Be it the purchase of merch or streaming of the song or anything else, these fans are always ready. When Butter released on May 21, the music video garnered over 108.2 million views in 24 hours, the highest debut in YouTube history. The country that contributed the most views was India. It was on top with 29.9 million views in 24 hours followed by Japan with 25.6M.

Even BTS’ company HYBE (Bighit) is taking note of Indian ARMYs. Had the situation been normal now and the Map of the Soul concert tour went ahead as planned, chances were really high of India being on the list too.

Recently in an interview with Times, BTS wished for things in India to get better soon. They sent a message to all the ARMYs to be strong and when the time is right, they will definitely come to India for a concert.

With everything that has been going on, from an interview with Indian channels to the release of merch here and other talks between Korean and Indian officials, the Desi ARMYs and their power are finally being noticed by all.