BTS ARMY get excited. Jungkook is finally going to Qatar to perform in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Arab nation. Before catching his flight to Doha from Seoul on Tuesday, the capital city of the World Cup hosting country, the BTS’ youngest member showed us a glimpse of his football skills.

In the video clip being shared on Twitter, Jungkook gets out of his car at the airport’s departure terminal. He first bows to the fans and paparazzi standing there and then puts his bag on one side of the pavement, He pretends like he was warming up to hit a goal. Moments lantern Jungkook hits an imaginary ball in the air and pretends like he scored the goal and celebrates his win. Later, he makes a heart with his hands and waves at the crowd and steps inside the airport premises.

Jungkook is scheduled to perform during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup tournament in Al Khor city. The inaugural ceremony of FIFA would take place on November 20 at 7:30 IST at the Al Bayt stadium.