BTS Maknae Jungkook Shares Blonde Hair Selca, ARMY Losing It

Earlier today, BTS youngest member, Jeon Jungkook shared a selfie on twitter. In the picture, Jungkook is seen sporting blonde hair white shirt and a casual black jacket. This blonde hair look is the newest addition to the bombs that ’23-year old’ Jungkook has been dropping on ARMYs.

The Golden maknae first surprised fans with his long blonde hair look at the 35th Golden Disc Awards on January 9, 2021. Twitter was filled with Jungkook’s pictures from the award show as ARMYs couldn’t stop gazing at JK’s pictures.

Since then the only New Year wish that ARMYs had was to be blessed with a ‘Blonde Hair Jungkook’ selca. Today their wish came true as the Euphoria singer dropped not just one but two pictures in his blonde hair look. He shared one on Twitter and other picture on Weverse.

On Twitter, Jungkook shared this picture while adorably pouting along with a cute emoji as caption.

This is his Weverse Picture. A complete U-turn from the one he shared on Twitter. This one is a deadly look. With one eyebrow raised and a straight but deadly look, this picture was just the end of all ARMYs.

Jungkook, Blonde Jungkook and Oh My God Jungkook are the phrases that started trending on twitter in ‘full caps.’ Well, it is no surprise, as no matter what ARMYs do or say, it starts trending.

As soon as Jungkook turned 23, something took over the Busan boy. In a span of just 4 months, Kookie tried many different looks. He surprised ARMYs with a man-bun look and not just that, he even did Black Swan, Dynamite and other performances in that breathtaking manbun look. His look during ‘My Time’ performance for the MOTS: ON E concert, I don’t think I need to remind you about that.

In November, last year, Jungkook was named the sexiest international man alive by PEOPLE’s magazine. He also bagged the first place in TC Candler’s Most Handsome Men 2019 list. Yeah, there is no doubt, as to why he is the recipient of those titles.

Can’t wait to see what Jungkook has in store for us. Maybe 24-year old Jungkook will be even more deadly.

ARMYs Reactions:

So I woke up to this it's definitely gonna be a beautiful day 💫 pic.twitter.com/5mWQ7yemAg — 🥂 (@jungkook_bunny) January 25, 2021

jeon jungkook be like: ⁱ'ᵐ ᵃ ˡⁱᵗᵗˡᵉ MONSTER pic.twitter.com/JDu2RiM0Qs — Kajal Youniverse🌍⁷ (@kmohanty99) January 25, 2021

actually love how when jungkook does anything in the slightest the entirety of twitter WILL know abt it pic.twitter.com/SHy78HoeBT — ً (@jiminsdoII) January 25, 2021

jungkook really said, "not today" pic.twitter.com/KCcTGvsHBo — nom nom nom (@googiediminie) January 25, 2021