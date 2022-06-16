BTS Leader RM's Letter to ARMY Full Text

There has been a lot of buzz around the K-pop band BTS ‘disbanding’. Rumours are doing the rounds on social media stating that the BTS group will no longer perform as a team and snippets of the members getting emotional during the FESTA 2022 dinner are also circulating online. However, that’s not true. It has been cleared by BTS member RM Aka Kim Namjoon, who penned a long letter clear all the air going around.

RM took to Weverse and posted a long letter about all the rumours about disbanding. He said there were many words coming out like ‘disbanding’, ‘off work’ and hiatus etc,. RM confessed it still feels ‘bitter.’

RM letter to ARMY

I received the most contact since the broadcast went out and debuted.

Looking at the captures you sent and the title of the article, it was dismantled, suspended, declared... There were so many stimulating and cross-sectional keywords such as. It's not that I didn't know how to do this, and I'm not prepared, but it's still very bitter. I didn't want you to watch the crying and weaving broadcasts in full and leave comments, but...

In addition to the irregular content format of the Bangtan “dinner party”, the symbolism of the date itself of June 13, when the broadcast went out, it was a video dedicated to all the Ami people who have been with me for 9 years. Of course, there may be reactions outside, such as singing yunan or shouting full, etc., but... As for which singer and fandom would not be the case, we have shared an unusual time of nearly 10 years without stopping, so there is definitely something special about bulletproof and Ami Bay.

This sentiment is a question I've received dozens and hundreds of times in interviews, but it's hard and difficult to describe in a few words what it's really like. It was a confession and confession that I wanted to give to all the fans who have been communicating with anyways's uniqueness without any cost. As those of you who watched the video know, as the title of the song 'Yet To Come' suggests, what we really wanted to say was the fact that now is never the end. I also want to have a good airliner because only the scenes that I'm miserable have been captured and continue to re-spread.

The courage to be honest always seems to cause unnecessary misunderstandings and anger. heh

What I want to say is, we're actually 2, not 1; I just wanted to talk about 1 as 1 and share all the emotions that were in the process with courage and tears. I don't doubt that Ami people who know us will give you a good understanding. That's all we said in the video.

Jungkuk and Tae Hyung also talked about it well on the V-app, but we have always talked openly about the long-term future of BTS. I've never quarreled, but I believe it's a clumsy trial and error of starting a social life at the young age of 10-20's and maturing into an adult. This article is another mishap... I'm afraid I'll pour oil on the noise, but as the party who talked the most, I would like to briefly talk about it. Thank you to everyone who watched the video and sent me good support, love, and energy from afar or near. In the future, I will try to show you a good look, whether as a team or as an individual. Thank you.

And finally, the group is trying to say that it's not disbanding, they are just focusing on their solo careers.

