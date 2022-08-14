BTS Jungkook Vampire Themed Teaser Piques BTS ARMY Curiosity

After the K-pop band BTS announced its hiatus and said that they will start working on solo projects, the members are coming out with their new projects now.

BTS J-Hope was the first member to release a solo album named ‘Jack In The Box’, while Jungkook released a collaborative song with Charlie Puth titled ‘Left and Right’

And now BTS Jungkook is all set to release his solo album ‘Me, Myself and Jungkook’. And Big Hit Entertainment has taken to its social media platforms to post the teasers of the album. Two teasers of the film were released, one of the teaser’s captioned Mood ‘Inner Self’ and the other one was Mood ‘Day’.

But one of the pictures in the teaser got BTS ARMY's attention. BTS Big Hit released a mysterious vampire sort of picture. And with this fans suspect that Jungkook is going to release an album based on a vampire theme. BTS ARMY couldn’t contain themselves after seeing the teaser and started posting their excitement about watching ‘vampire Jungkook’ on social media platforms.

Check out the tweets here:

My alpha you have returned pic.twitter.com/509j9LYPWo — makee⁷ (@BTSMYSEV7N) August 11, 2022

Jungkook himself said it years ago pic.twitter.com/1qblPatmS1 — s⁷ (@ot7foreverever) August 11, 2022

RED EYES AND THE RED LIP OMG JUNGKOOK!!?? pic.twitter.com/1OJRsEq48a — palak⁷ (@Palak_952) August 11, 2022

AM I SEEING THIS RIGHT ?? RED EYES AND THE RED LIP WITH THE RUFFLEDNECK WHAT ??? pic.twitter.com/B4pz9geAc1 — soft koo pics (@jksdgie) August 11, 2022

