BTS Jungkook is Most Popular K Pop Star in India

BTS is widely recognised as one of the most successful K-pop bands in the world. They have built a significant fan following in India over the years and earned a massive following known as the "Army".

According to Big Data Hallyu Market Research 2021, BTS member Jungkook is the most popular K-Pop musician in India. The results proved that BTS's youngest member is undoubtedly the most popular Korean entertainer in India, with a massive fan base.

The research was conducted by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism as well as the Korea International Exchange Agency. They stated that BTS band member Junkook topped all categories, making him the highest-ranked K-pop star in India.

Other than K-Pop groups, K-Dramas, have been receiving tremendous attention recently here in India. Jungkook's fame is skyrocketing in India, where he is quickly becoming a household name. Although the band has not yet visited India, its fans in the nation ensure that BTS' hard work is appreciated and valued.

