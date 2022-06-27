BTS Jungkook Attends A Concert By K-Pop Group Seventeen

BTS member Jungkook attended a concert by K-Pop group Seventeen. Jungkook attended the event in order to extend his support for his friend Mingyu.

K-Pop band Seventeen started 'Be The Sun' World Tour. They have performed two shows in Seoul, before heading to other countries. Many K-Pop stars attended the concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, including BTS member Jungkook.

K-Pop boy band Seventeen made their debut in 2013, the same year as BTS, and Mingyu and Jungkook are both ’97 liners.

Jungkook has posted a video from Seventeen’s concert on his Instagram, confirming that he was at the concert. He is said to have been joined by another friend, Eunwoo, from the band ASTRO. Fans have been sharing photos of Jungkook watching the concert from behind a glass enclosure.

