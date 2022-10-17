Confirmed: BTS Jin To Join Military Service Soon

Bangtan Boys are going to join military service soon. Yes... What you read is right. BTS group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release ends and it is going to be concluded at the end of October. BTS members are currently moving forward with the plans to fulfill their military service.

BIGHIT MUSIC shares in a statement that they are proud to announce "the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service". Here is the tweet.

So BTS enlisting for military service first one is Jin and then other members will follows according to their schedule, and BTS will be back as a group in 2025

The Bangtan Boys have participated in Busan's concert recently. And we all know that the BTS members have also announced their hiatus and are concentrating on their solo projects.

Jaehwan Cho tweeted, "It’s not easy to be at the military in South Korea. I also had hard time at the Korean army more than 22 months. But as BIGHIT said on the statement, BTS members have many opportunities to show!"

