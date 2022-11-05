BTS Jin to Join Mandatory Military Service Soon: Report

K-pop supergroup BTS singer Jin aka Kim Seok-jin has reportedly submitted his notice to cancel his military postponement. He has requested South Korea’s Military Manpower Administration (MMA) to cancel his appeal to postpone his mandatory military service until December 31, 2022, sources said.

Earlier, the Yonhap news agency reported that Big Hit Music had announced that all seven members of the boy band plan to fulfill their military duties. The BTS member is now withdrawing his request to postpone his military conscription.

The oldest singer from the boy band is expected to join the military service by the end of this year. The MMA will decide Jin’s enlistment date while considering various factors like military needs etc.

Currently all the BTS members are focussing on their solo careers. J-hope and Jin have already released their solo albums. Recently, Jim released his first solo album — The Astronaut. He also crooned his latest solo number at the Argentina concert of Coldplay.

