Jul 22, 2022, 16:50 IST
BTS Jin Acting Debut: All You Want to Know About The Movie and Director Kim Nam Gil - Sakshi Post

South Korean actor-producer-director Kim Nam Gil made a shocking revelation in an interview with Cosmopolitan. He talked about working with BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin. Kim Nam Gil was asked about his nickname, yeonggam which means an old man in translation. He talked about being behind in the digital age and then went on to talk about working with BTS member Jin, Astro's vocalist-actor and model Cha Eun Woo and Girls' Generation's Seo Ju-Hyun also known as Seohyun. It has got everyone talking about whether we are finally getting Actor Jin. 

It has got everyone talking about whether we are finally getting to see Jin as an actor and BTS ARMY couldn’t keep calm after listening to the good news and started celebrating it on Twitter. They are going bonkers over Jin's possible acting debut.

