BTS Jimin No.1 in Brand Reputation Rankings For Individual Boy Group Members

Congratulations Jimin is trending on social media platforms. The BTS member has topped the brand reputation rankings for Individual Boy Group members for September 2022.

Jimin has extended his record as the first and only idol to top this ranking for 35 consecutive months and 44 months overall.

BTS ARMY is thrilled with the K pop idol's achievement and can't stop going ga ga over the same. Jimin has remained active on social media as well as the music scene even as other BTS members have gone on a vacation post announcing their hiatus.

For those who joined in late, K pop boy band BTS aka Bangtan boys recently announced a hiatus from group activities to focus on solo projects and individual development.

