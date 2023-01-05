BTS Jimin Collab With BIGBANG Taeyang, Deets Inside

Big News For BTS Fans! BTS's official Twitter account has confirmed the collaboration between Jimin and Taeyang. Taeyang and BTS' Jimin will collaborate on the solo release, marking the first time the members of the iconic groups have worked together on a solo album. 'Vibe', the song, will be released on January 13, 2023. The first poster for the song, featuring Jimin and Taeyang, has been released.

Taeyang, a member of BIGBANG, recently announced his resignation from YG Entertainment, where he trained and debuted. Taeyang has elected to join THEBLACKLABEL, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment, and has said that he will continue to be involved in BIGBANG's future group activities.

Meanwhile, Jimin fans are anticipating Jimin's first solo project in almost six months. He most recently collaborated with Ha Sung Woon on an OST titled With You. The soundtrack was created for the K-drama Our Blues.

