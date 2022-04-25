BTS Jimin Apartment Seized Due To Unpaid Insurance Premiums

The news of BTS member Jimin's apartment being temporarily seized due to unpaid insurance premiums is doing all the rounds on the social media. A Korean News outlet Biz Hankook reported that Jimin's apartment at Nine One Hannam in Seoul On January 25 was seized due to unpaid health insurance premiums. According to the reports, he purchased the apartment for $4.7 Million back in May of last year and has received four separate notices about the seizure by registered mail.

Later Big Hit Music responded to the news and issued a statement that reads, "Regarding this matter, the company is the first to receive all mail that arrives at the artists’ dorms, and in the process of relaying it to the artist, a portion of the mail was omitted by mistake. Due to Jimin’s activities abroad starting at the end of last year, his extended period of rest, and his scheduled activities abroad after that, he was unaware of matters such as [his premiums] being overdue. As soon as he found out, he paid the arrears in full, and at present, the situation has been resolved. We apologize for the fact that we have given the artist and fans cause for concern due to our company’s negligence."

