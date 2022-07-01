BTS J-Hope's Solo Album Track More Out Today

BTS J-Hope's ‘More’ was released on Friday (July 1), and marks the first solo song released in the wake of BTS's announcement earlier this month that they would be taking some time after nearly a decade of non-stop work together and focus on their individual projects.

The first single from the album was released at 1 pm KST which means 9.30 am in India.

The track is set to be featured on J-Hope’s upcoming solo album ‘Jack In The Box’, which will release on July 15. After that, he’ll be heading to Chicago to headline the main stage of Lollapalooza on July 31.

This will be the first time a South Korean artist will headline the main stage at a major music festival in the United States.

J-Hope is replacing Doja Cat, who announced in May that she had to drop out due to tonsils surgery.

According to a press release, “Jack In The Box represents J-Hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further.”

