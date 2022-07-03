BTS J Hope Pens Heartfelt Note On His First Solo Track Release

BTS J-Hope released his first solo track of the album ‘Jack In The Box’ on July 1. It’s already breaking records on all the music platforms.

Upon the release, he penned a heartfelt letter to ARMYs, sharing it via Weverse. He revealed that the new song had been in the works for a while.

“I'm on my way home from work after my schedule is over!!! I'm proud and feel good in many ways

Since the start of the pandemic, the song I was planning was completed, and I think it feels so good to be able to show and listen to everyone in such a wonderful way. I feel like I'm seeing the results of my efforts!! This may be my personal satisfaction!!!.. heh

I don't know how you heard it I always want to show myself something more wonderful, but I think there has always been a strong desire to always think about the parts that I can personally show as BTS J-Hop!!! I think it's today to solve that one..!

I feel grateful and perhaps sorry for the many ARMY people around the world who have accepted the emotional story together!!! This album seems to capture J-Hop's feelings as a whole!!!!!! Starting today, we will gradually show you J-Hop's feelings in various ways!!!

Recognize that j-hope and Jeong Ho-seok is an important process to take the next step of human beings we would appreciate your anticipation and interest!

I play music because there are fans who listen all the time. I love you and thank you!!” the post read.

Also Read: Sai Pallavi's Gargi To Release On This Date