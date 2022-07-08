BTS J-Hope ‘Jack In The Box’ Tracklist is Out

BTS J-Hope Jack In The Box album tracklist was released on July 7th. As a part of the album, J-Hope has already released his first solo track ‘More’. But, my dear readers, how many of you know about the number of tracks in the BTS J-Hope Jack In The Box? If yes... no problem. If you don't know...no worries! We are here to let you know.

Jack in The Box has 10 tracks in it. Here is the list of tracks in ‘Jack In The Box’.

01) Intro

02) Pandora's Box

03) MORE

04) STOP (세상에 나쁜 사람은 없다)

05) = (Equal Sign)

06) Music Box: Reflection

07) What if…

08) Safety Zone

09) Future

10) 방화 (Arson)

The album got a positive reception from critics and reached number 38 on the Billboard 200 in the United States. He became the first member of BTS to enter the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist in 2019, when his single ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’, featuring singer Becky G, debuted at number 81 on the chart.

