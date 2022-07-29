BTS J-Hope and TXT’s Lollapalooza Performances Live Streaming Date, Time, Other Deets

BTS J-Hope and Hybe labelled 4th generation K-Pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will be performing in Lollapalooza on 30&31st August in Chicago.

J-Hope will be the first South Korean actor to headline the main stage at a major US music festival which is going to take place in Chicago's Grant Park on July 31. Another performance to look out for is the same agency’s group TOMORROW X TOGETHER who are also going to make their debut at Lollapalooza.

And you know what... Their performances will be live streamed for the people who miss the music fest. World’s one of the biggest live streaming platforms Hulu and Weverse are taking charge to live stream their performances.

Regarding this Weverse has released an official notice on the live streaming date and time.

The official notice for J-Hope:

“Hello.

This is BTS Weverse.

We would like to share some information regarding the live streaming of Lollapalooza, the show j-hope will be participating as one of the headliners.

Real-time broadcasting of the show in Chicago will be live-streamed through Weverse APP/PC and Weverse TV APP.

Date and Time: 11:00 AM, Monday, August 1 (KST) 21:00 PM, Sunday, July 31 (CST)

We look forward to ARMY's enthusiastic participation.

Official Notice for TXT:

“Hello.

This is TOMORROW X TOGETHER Weverse.

We would like to share some information regarding TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Lollapalooza performance live streaming.

Real-time broadcasting of the show in Chicago will be live-streamed through Weverse APP/PC and Weverse TV APP.

[Date and Time]

09:45 AM, Sunday, July 31 (KST) 19:45 PM, Saturday, July 30 (CST)

We look forward to MOA's enthusiastic participation. Thank you.”

