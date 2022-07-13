BTS Hybe Signs Contract With Disney +, Deets Inside

World sensation K-Pop band BTS has collaborated with Disney+ for streaming the new content of Bangtan Boy on their platform. The band's management group, Hybe Corporation and the Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific have signed a contract for five major titles. The other titles will include the making of the songs. As per the deal, Disney Plus will stream five new content featuring members of BTS, with at least two titles featuring the entire band.

Hybe, on Monday, announced that the two companies have signed an agreement to "showcase creative excellence from South Korea's music and entertainment industry". So far, only three titles have been disclosed including a 4K concert film of BTS' live performance in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium in November 2021 called 'BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage - LA'.

The concert was the first time since the pandemic that the BTS band got to see their fans in person. The seven-member group performed their hits including 'Butter', 'Fire' and many more.

