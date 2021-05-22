BTS To Hold Muster Live Celebrating Their 8th year Anniversary on June 13

It's been just a day since the release of BTS’ new single Butter and the band is already back with another special surprise for their fans. To celebrate their 8th debut anniversary that falls on June 13, BTS will be holding the yearly MUSTER event.

Every year to celebrate their debut day, BTS surprises ARMYs with lots of exciting new content. They call it ‘FESTA’. It is a 10 to 13-day celebration where something new will be released every day. It could be a new song or a dance practice video, interviews, family portrait and more. They end the FESTA on June 13 with a special event.

Well, this time, it is going to be MUSTER. The event will be held on June 13 and 14. HYBE (Bighit) made an announcement on Twitter and Weverse. It read, “BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO will be held as an online live-streaming event. We look forward to your enthusiastic interest in BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, which will be held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and ARMY.”

More information regarding the event will be shared in the coming days but as of now, we know that this is going to be like an online concert with BTS also performing their foreign language songs on the second day (June 14).

According to the Weverse announcement, BTS is also trying for in-person viewing permission. It can be possible if everything goes well and all the Covid19 guidelines are followed. Information regarding it will be shared later depending on the situation.

Talking about BTS’ schedule, the boys have a lot in store this month. They will kick off Butter’s promotional activities with its debut performance at the BBMAs on May 23. They will also be making an appearance at the iHeart Awards, GMA summer concert, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the much-awaited FRIENDS reunion.