Fans of the popular Korean Band - BTS were elated after getting the news that their favourite band was now officially the brand ambassador for the luxury Louis Vuitton!

The luxury brand announced the news on Saturday, April 23, through its official Twitter account.

Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world-renowned Pop Icons BTS are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

In a statement, Louis Vuitton said that it looks forward to a new journey with BTS, who is recognized worldwide with various Billboard and Guinness World Records.

Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, commented, “We welcome BTS who has joined Louis Vuitton as ambassadors. We really look forward to collaborating with BTS, starting a new chapter for Louis Vuitton through the fusion of luxury and contemporary culture. We want to reveal our exciting projects as soon as possible.”

Becoming global ambassadors of Louis Vuitton is a meaningful moment for BTS, and we look forward to our projects with Virgil Abloh, they said.

