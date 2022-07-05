BTS Dynamite Creates New Record on Spotify

BTS song Dynamite has achieved many records so far. It is the first album that made BTS septet step into the Grammy awards. Ever since the song was released, the BTS band and the song have as created numerous records.

BTS’ 2020 hit ‘Dynamite’ has just reached a new milestone! The septet’s first full English song, ‘Dynamite’ has now crossed 1.4 billion streams on Spotify.

The track stands at 1,401,974,334 streams, making it the first-ever song by a Korean group to hit this mark on the global music streaming platform, Spotify. This made BTS enter into Spotify Million streamers' club.

The music video for ‘Dynamite’ is really impressive for listeners. Just around two weeks ago (i.e.,) on 17 June 2022, the video reached 1.5 billion views on YouTube, becoming BTS’ second music video to reach this milestone, following ‘Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)’.

In addition, the music video took about 1 year, 9 months, 26 days, and 12 hours to reach 1.5 billion views, it also became BTS’ fastest music video to reach this mark.

