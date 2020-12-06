BTS Daesang Sweep At MMA And MAMA 2020

Dec 06, 2020, 22:39 IST
- Sakshi Post

BTS has swept all the major awards second year in the row. They have created history by having a Daesang sweep again in 2020. 

MMA and MAMA are two important year end award shows that award the best in the Korean music industry. In these award shows, the main categories are Song of the year, album of the year and Artist of the year. 

On Melon music awards that were held on Dec 5, BTS stunned everyone with their aesthetic performance. Along with that they also won many awards. They took home 7 awards in total. 

Artist of the year, Album of the year (Map of the soul: 7), Song of the year (Dynamite), Netizen Popularity award, Best Dance Male and Top 10 artist. The Best Rock award was won by member Suga for his collaboration song 'Eight' with IU. 

During their MMA acceptance speech V didn't forget to mention their member Suga who couldn't attend the show due to his recent shoulder surgery. V said that BTS is a seven member group. Our last member Suga could not be here but he is watching from home. 

BTS continued this feat on Dec 6 for MAMA (Mnet Asia Music Awards). This time BTS took home 9 awards in total, becoming the highest awarded act of the night. They won Best Dance Performance - Male Group, Worldwide Fan's Choice, Best Music Video, Best Male Group and Member Suga won the Best collaboration award for Eight with IU. Along with these BTS won all the 4 Daesangs. Worldwide Icon Of The Year, Song of the year, Album of the year and finally Artist of the year. 

The members took to twitter in order to thank their fans. The members made various tweets sharing their excitement and happiness over the wins. “Winning 8 awards at mama is an unbelievable thing. ARMYs I sincerely thank you for watching till late and I will work harder from now on. Thank you!!” said member Jimin in his post 

Armys are celebrating this on Twitter with hashtags #BTSDaesangSweep #BTSDaesangAllKill and #ThankYouBTS. The fans kept congratulating the artist and joyfully reminiscent all the past wins as well. 

Advertisement
Back to Top