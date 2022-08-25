BTS Creates History on Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart

BTS a well-known K-Pop group is creating records for every song even after their hiatus. The group members are seen actively concentrating on all their solo albums, s well as collaborative songs.

Recently BTS members Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook in collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco released a song titled “Bad Decisions". The song went viral soon after its release. As many of the BTS ARMY can relate to the situations shown in the song.

Benny Blanco was shown as a BTS stan eagerly waiting for the BTS concert to meet BTS members. And finally, he ends up going early to the concert.



Billboard has recently dropped its Hot 100 songs chart list, in which the BTS members' collaboration song stands at the top. The song has entered number 10 on the hot 100 charts as well as no.1 on the Digital Song Sales Chart. The music has earned 10.1 million streams and 3.1 million radio reaches, with 66,000 sales.

