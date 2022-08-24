BTS Creates History on Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart

BTS, the Korean boy band, has broken a new milestone after becoming the most watched act in YouTube history. Billboard's official Hot 100 songs ranking was released. BTS's vocal line duet 'Bad Decisions' with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg hit the top ten.

The song debuted at number ten on the Hot 100 and number one on the Digital Song Sales chart. The song had 10.1 million streaming, 3.1 million radio plays, and 66,000 sales.

While the song has reached all of these lists, it has also helped BTS create a new milestone, as Bad Decisions has become the band's tenth official top ten success on the Billboard Songs chart.

Fake Love, Boy With Luv, ON, Dynamite, Savage Love (a collaboration), Life Goes ON, Butter, Permission To Dance, My Universe with Coldplay, and Bad Decisions are among these songs.

