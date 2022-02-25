BTS Content to Dominate Spiderman No Way Home Digital Release, Deets Inside

Spider-Man: On Wednesday, Marvel Entertainment released a behind-the-scenes film from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Various behind-the-scenes pictures from the film are included in the clip. The video also includes humorous bloopers from the set of the movie.

Sharing the video, Marvel Entertainment wrote, "Get more Spidey, more villains, and more fun with over 80 minutes of new and behind-the-scenes content! #SpiderManNoWayHome is on Digital March 22 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12!"

In the video, Tom can be heard saying, "How they became super-villains, it is just so funny." He also says, "To work with them (Tobey, Andrew) was the highlight of my career." Andrew says, "Tobey arrives and all of their arms were open."

One fan commented on the post, "80 minutes..I am so excited." Another one said, "This is what we've been waiting for." A fan reacted, "love that they're promoting the BTS content. I don't really see Marvel doing that anymore." Another wrote, "I am gonna cry because this is so beautiful." One more comment read, "This is going to be legendary."

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield recreated the classic Spider-Man meme in which all three Spider-Man are pointing at each other, according to Marvel Entertainment's Instagram page. "Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12," the post read.

One fan commented on the post, "This is why Marvel is the best at what they do. FAN SERVICE." Another one said, "A moment in the history."

An animated graphic of the three Spideys pointing fingers at each other was used in the original meme.

In Spiderman: No Way Home, three generations of Spiderman teamed up to fight a slew of famous villains. The picture was released in December of last year and has since become the only Hollywood release to surpass $1 billion in worldwide box office receipts.