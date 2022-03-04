BTS Coming to India Latest News

BTS has a massive fan following in India. Even in Korean shows or K-Dramas, as they are popularly referred to and interviews, BTS interacted with Indian fans' and responded to their questions. They also tried to speak a few words in Hindi, the national language of India, but they are yet to visit India.

The BTS Army's in India have been eagerly waiting for years to see their live performance in India. If the reports are to be believed, the army members will get a chance to see the BTS members' performances live.

According to an article published by the Asian Community News (ACN) Network, the Bangtan Boys' concert "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage" will be held in Asia, the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America. The BTS army was ecstatic and eager to book the tickets as soon as they heard the news.

BTS members are going to start their world tour in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. Based on reports, BTS members might perform in India too.

BTS Concert in India?

The South Korean boy band BTS is expected to pay a visit to India. They may return this year as part of their next round of world tours after the coronavirus outbreak is over. As the COVID cases have decreased, it is expected that BTS will do a concert in India.

Reports suggest that they may perform the concert in Ahmedabad very soon. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the concert in India from the company itself. Let's wait and watch as to what might happen, only time can tell. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.