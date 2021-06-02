BTS Butter Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart Earning The Band Their Fourth No 1

Can we say there couldn't have been a BUTTER (better) way to start the FESTA month? Well, I don’t think so! BTS’ new song Butter debuted at No.1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earning the band their fourth peak. ARMYs have been planning on giving this No.1 as a gift to BTS on their eighth anniversary and now that it has finally happened, the fans couldn’t be happier.

Butter not just debuted at No.1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart but also on the Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts. The fans are calling it a Billboard All-Kill (BAK). It’s the 'seventh' song in the history of Billboard to simultaneously occupy the top spot on all three charts. Out of these 7, three are BTS songs (Dynamite, Life Goes On and the latest one, ‘Butter’).

"Butter" becomes the 7th song to simultaneously occupy #1 on all three Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Global 200 Excl. US charts. 3 out of 7 are from @BTS_twt, who had previously achieved this with "Dynamite" and "Life Goes On". pic.twitter.com/QKQq7KygCV — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) June 1, 2021

This gives the band their fourth No.1 on BB Hot 100 chart. BTS is now one of the only seven acts in history to earn 4 No.1s in less than a year and the only group ever to debut three songs on the top spot. Earlier it was Dynamite and Life Goes On that debuted on No.1. Their third number one came with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's 'Savage Love - Laxed – Siren Beat' Feat BTS. (This was not a direct debut at the top spot).

On Butter’s release day, ARMYs broke many Youtube 24-hour records. Starting with the fastest 10 million views to 20 million, 30M and so on. The MV became the fastest 60 million views holder doing it in 11 hours and 25 minutes since the video’s release.

Butter got a total of 108.2 Million views and 8.6M likes in the first 24 hours. BTS surpassed their own 24-hour record (Dynamite – 101M) with this latest single. Youtube officially confirmed these views.

ARMYs and even BTS are busy celebrating this historic moment. June 13 will mark the band’s eighth anniversary and the celebration began from today with some really endearing ‘family’ pictures. So, entering FESTA month with No.1 on BB Hot 100 seems like the best way to get the party started.

It should come as no surprise that the Twitter trends look like a BTS festival right now. #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us, “WHAT YOONGI WANTS YOONGI GETS”, “You Deserve It” and “BTS paved the way” are a few of the many BTS related hashtags and phrases that are trending right now.

Check out the MV Here: