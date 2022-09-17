BTS Butter Makes Waves at Emmys, Deets Inside

It is not new for BTS to win awards. Till now, they have won many awards. Recently, BTS Butter was played during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook attended the Emmy Awards 2022 when Butter was played.It is all known knowledge that Butter was also played at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Butter was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 2021. ARMY is super excited after knowing that the song was played during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

One user called the BTS the main character and said, "BTS nominated and performed at Grammy’s. BTS made a surprise cameo at Oscar’s. BTS song “BUTTER" was played at Emmys. Yes BTS is the main character."

Butter is a song recorded by the South Korean boy band BTS. It was released as a digital single on May 21, 2021, through Big Hit Music and Sony Music Entertainment. The song was written by Jenna Andrews, RM, Alex Bilowitz, Sebastian Garcia, Robert Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, and Ron Perry, with production handled by the latter three. Upon release, "Butter" received positive reviews from music critics, with praise towards its catchiness. It was a commercial success, topping charts in Hungary, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, the United States and Vietnam, as well as Billboard's Global 200 chart.

