BTS Butter Extends Record With 5th Week At No.1 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

BTS once again makes history by extending its record. The band’s latest single Butter has been at No.1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for over a month now. They just added another week to their record. Butter has charted on BB Hot 100 for 5 weeks now.

The song released on May 21 and has been charting since. The FESTA (June) month started with Butter’s debut at No.1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earning the band their fourth peak. ARMYs were planning on giving this No.1 as a gift to BTS on their eighth anniversary and they didn’t just manage to do that, but it has also been on No.1 for five weeks now.

Butter is the first song since Ed Sheeran’s Shape of you in 2017 to achieve more than 100,000 sales in each of its first 5 weeks of release.

With Butter, BTS now holds the record for first number 1 debut by a single group in Billboard Hot 100 history to be on the top spot for five continuous weeks. Also, the last band to hold the record was Aerosmith, with their song ‘I Don’t want to miss a Thing’ that came out in 1998. It is just the 11th song in Billboard Hot 100 history to debut at No.1 and spend the first 5 weeks on the top spot.

Now BTS has 10 cumulative weeks at #1 on BB Hot 100. 5 with Butter, 3 weeks with Dynamite, 1 week each with Life Goes on and Savage Love Remix. They are the only Asian act to ever do so.

Butter got a total of 108.2 Million views and 8.6M likes in the first 24 hours. BTS surpassed their own 24-hour record (Dynamite – 101M) with this latest single. The MV now has more than 400 million views on YouTube.

The members couldn’t believe it as they kept asking “What is happening?” they shared their excitement via Twitter and Weverse posts.

Get ready for Butter CD release on July 9. There will be two versions of the CD, “Peaches” and “Cream.” Concept pictures for the Cream version were shared earlier, ARMYs now wait for the other version. The CD also includes a brand new song.