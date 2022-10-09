BTS Busan Tour: City Borafied to Match Bangtan Boys Theme

Dear BTS ARMY, are you excited?

Yes, the long-awaited BTS ticket-free concert in Busan is finally gonna take place on October 15.

BTS ARMY all over the world is heading to Busan. And even the occupancy for the concert is said to be full by now and a lot of fans of the K pop boy band is expected to reach the venue from different parts of South Korea.

Many changes are being made to the city in view of the upcoming BTS tour of Busan. The government of Korea has made elaborate travel arrangements for those coming from near and far so as to make it a smooth commute for fans attending the concert.

So, the city of Busan is getting ready to welcome both fans and bangtan Boys alike with a lot of arrangements. The city is lit up in purple lights everywhere. The most popular word of BTS V ‘Borahae’ is seen on screens everywhere.

While HYBE has already started 'The City' project festival, Lotte World Adventure Busan theme park is set to host a “Purple Lights Up” event from October 14-October 31, featuring fireworks, multimedia shows, and purple-themed food and drinks.

The most iconic scene at the moment has got to be Busan’s Gwangan Bridge which has already been lit up with purple lights, driving the ARMY into a whole lot of frenzy.